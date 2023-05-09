Kerala Mishap: Murder Charges Invoked Against Boat Owner After 22 Passengers Killed

In the latest development, the owner of the boat that capsized in the Tanur area of Kerala's Malappuram has been charged with murder. At least 22 out of 40 passengers lost their lives by drowning on Sunday evening.

Boat owner charged with Murder

P Nasar, the accused boat owner has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. As per the sources, the Kerala High Court also lambasted the State government for not taking stern action against officers who were responsible for the tragic boat incidents.

A case was registered against the boat owner immediately after the accident as he had already received a notice from Kerala Maritime Board. The boat didn't have the required license to operate as a Fishing boat and was transformed into a tourist boat just a month ago. The passengers who boarded the boat were not wearing life jackets and no safety measures were taken.

Republic accesses notice issued by Kerala Maritime Board in relation to capsize boat.

Republic has accessed a document dated February 2023 issued by the Kerala Maritime Board which clearly stated that the boat was unfit for carrying tourists and demanded a fine of Rs 10,000 be paid. The usage of the boat for tourist transportation flouted the norms under Inland Vessels Act.

Kerala Govt Orders Judicial Enquiry In Boat Tragedy

The Kerala government has directed a comprehensive judicial enquiry into the Malappuram boat mishap that took the lives of 22 people, informed Chief Minister's office. Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) regime has announced that it will provide compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the kins of the victim and bear all the treatment expenses of those injured.

According to Kerala CMO, "A comprehensive judicial enquiry will be conducted into the boat accident and a special team of police will also investigate the incident. Rs 10 lakhs compensation for the dependents of deceased persons. The government will bear the treatment expenses of the injured people".

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also took stock of the accident as he arrived at Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram district on Monday where survivors of the incident are getting treatment. He also condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.