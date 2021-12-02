Kerala Models' Death Case: Mobile Evidence Shows Accused Stalked Victims, Used Drugs

In the latest development in the Kerala models' murder case, it has been revealed that the interior designer arrested in the case chased after the models' car before the accident. It has been confirmed by the Kerala crime branch that the interior designer Saiju Thankachen, is also a drug dealer. A senior official of the crime branch has disclosed that Thankachen’s mobile phone contained incriminating evidence such as videos of drug abuse.

Miss Kerala-2019 Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan died on 1 November when their car rammed into a roadside tree while returning home from a hotel after attending a party. One of their friends Mohammed Ashique later succumbed to his injuries while another person, Abul Rahman, who was driving, escaped with minor injuries.

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala police, which has been probing the death of three persons, said on Wednesday that the interior designer who was taken into custody had chased models’ cars on his own four-wheeler before their death. A senior official of the crime branch has told PTI that the mobile phone of the accused, Saiju Thankachen, has shown evidence of stalking the girls from a pub.

''The accused, Thankachen, was stalking the girls from a pub. The CCTV visuals show he followed and intercepted them at Kundannur. Later, the car with models sped away to avoid the accused but met with the accident,'' the official said adding that Thankachen's mobile phone had evidence of sexual and drug abuse.

Other developments in Kerala models' murder case

The case, which initially appeared to be an accident, took a massive IU-turn when the police discovered that the CCTV visuals from the hotel where the DJ party took place, went missing. Both Kabeer and Shajan were returning from the same party, the night they both died. The hotel owner along with five of his staff members were arrested over the visuals being destroyed.

Within a day, all of them were out on bail. As per the media report, the police even made an attempt to recover the hard disk but was unable to retrieve it. The owner had revealed that the hard disk was thrown into the nearby backwaters. Some media outlets have also stated that Thankachen had called Vayalat minutes after the accident took place.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANSI KABEER/ @ANJANA SHAJAN)