Kerala MP urges Centre to install Sree Narayana Guru's statue in Parliament building

As the state observes 96th death anniversary of saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim requested the Centre to install his statue in the upcoming second phase of Parliament art project.

Guru was a visionary social reformer, philosopher and spiritual leader who made significant contributions to our society, the CPI (M) leader said in a recent letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

His teachings and principles continue to inspire millions of people and promote the values of equality, social justice and spiritual enlightenment, he said.

"By installing a sculpture of Sree Narayana Guru within the premises of our Parliament, we would be paying homage to a great soul whose work has had a profound impact on our nation's social fabric," the MP pointed out.

In the letter, he also stated that the presence of Guru's sculpture within the Parliament building would not only be a source of inspiration for our elected representatives but also serve as a reminder of our commitment to the ideals of equality, justice and inclusivity that form the bedrock of our democracy.

The Left leader also said that he was awaiting a positive response from the union minister in this regard.