Kerala: Muslim Cleric Justifies Snubbing Girl On Stage, Calls It 'centuries-old Tradition'

Days after the misogynist remarks of a Muslim cleric towards a girl student triggered controversy in Kerala, a body of Muslim scholars has come out in defense of the act. The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama has been facing backlash for discriminating against a Class 10 student, who was invited on stage for a felicitation ceremony last week.

The clerics, who were present at the felicitation program, objected to the student's presence on stage and called her guardians to receive the prize instead, paving way for controversy.

In a press conference on Sunday, Samastha leaders justified its leader MT Abdulla Musaliyar, stating that "as per their tradition, mature women cannot be called to the dais during a public event."

President of Samastha, Muhammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal said, "Musaliyar only raised objection to the girl coming on to the stage because she might feel shy. Wouldn't she be nervous to see scholars like us on stage? We believe that generally, all women are shy. For the same reason, ustad conveyed his objection to the responsible person."

'Women not allowed to share stage'

The cleric further said, "Musaliyar did not behave badly with the student. It is just his manner of speaking. Samastha is an organization that gives importance to the education of girl children." He also added that the girl’s family had no issues and it was the media that made it into a controversy.

Justifying his discriminative actions, Abdulla Musaliyar, who is the General Secretary of the organization, said, "In all Samasta programs, matured women are not allowed to share the stage."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had expressed dismay after the shocking video of the incident surfaced on social media. He said it was unfortunate that a young girl was humiliated on stage as she received an award for topping the class. Khan has also added that the incident was a clear example of how clerics push Muslim women into seclusion and also suppress their personalities.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that a conspiracy was going on to obstruct the education and overall progress of young Muslim girls through Talibani ideologies. Calling the act unacceptable, Union Minister said that neither the Constitution nor the Shariyat gives them the right to such acts.