Kerala: NCPCR Orders Probe After BJP Accuses SDPI Of Pasting 'I Am Babari' Labels On Kids

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Popular Front of India, of 'forcefully' pasting the "I am Babari" sticker on the students of St George High School in Kottangal of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday issued a notice, calling the incident a 'violation of child rights,' and has directed the district police to lodge an FIR.

In the notice, the NCPCR stated, "The Commission has received a complaint from Mr PK Krishnadas, National Executive Member, Bhartiya Janata Party, alleging that some workers of Popular Friend of India (PFI) which is a radical Islamic organisation allegedly involved in several anti-national activities had restrained the school going children/students of St. George School, Katangal, Pathanamthiua, Kerala and distributed stickers containing the slogan 'I am Babari' and forced them to pin it on the chest. The said acidities are reportedly being undertaken under the leadership of one Mr Muneer Ibnu Nazeer of PFI."

"In view of the sensitivity of the matter, you (district police) are requested to investigate the matter urgently and lodge an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and an action taken report be shared with the Commission within 03 days," the notice added.



On this day, in the year 1992, Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh was razed, triggering riots across the country which resulted in the death of around 2,000 people. In November 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the mosque site to be handed over to a trust to build a Hindu temple and gave an alternative five-acre plot to build the mosque.

BJP accuses PFI of RSS worker's murder

The Popular Front of India has been in news for the past few weeks. Last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party had accused the organisation of killing an RSS worker, Sanjith, in the state.

"Everyone must be aware of two brutal killings by PFI, the Islamic terror outfit in Kerala. As per an autopsy, more than 36 wounds by sharp weapons were on Sanjith's body. PFI is behind the murder. Kerala Police was a mere spectator and could not do anything," the Kerala BJP chief had said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also echoed Surendran. "An RSS and a BJP worker died. This is not a political issue, radical elements are roaming very comfortably. We have requested the Home Minister to pay attention to this," he had said.

On November 31, Kerala Police had also raided PFI's office in Kollam as per Republic Media Network sources, more than 100 people were being trained by PFI at its Karunagapally office. While no weapons were recovered, police found thick mattresses which were allegedly used for training.