Kerala Needs To Implement Containment Steps And Lockdown To Bring COVID Cases Down: Report

Government sources on Wednesday told PTI that the COVID-19 test positivity rate is high in Kerala. Remarking that Kerala COVID positivity is going over 20 per cent in some districts, which is an evidence of intense virus circulation, source underlined the need for strict containment measures and strategic lockdown to bring down the cases.

A government source said, "There is hesitancy to impose lockdown and strategic containment measures for reducing transmission intensity even as the small coastal state is contributing to over three-fourth of the new daily COVID-19 cases in the country."

Govt Source on Kerala's COVID situation

Pointing out that there are over 85 per cent of coronavirus patients in home isolation, source said that there is a greater need for implementing stroicter containment measures. It also said that in several areas, home isolation guidelines are not being followed properly which is leading to the spread of infection.

"The COVID-19 test positivity rate is high in Kerala, going over 20 per cent in some districts which is evidence of intense virus circulation. As the state is following home quarantine as the key strategy, wider containment and strategic lockdown needs to be implemented to contain the transmission of the disease, especially in view of festivals," the source said.

According to experts, if Kerala adopts strict containment measures, the cases can come down substantially within two weeks, the source stated.

COVID cases in Kerala

Kerala is so far has recorded over 40,57,233 positive cases, out of which, 38,17,004 have successfully recovered and 20,788 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 30,203 new cases, 20,687 fresh recoveries and 115 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID cases in Kerala is 2,19,441.

