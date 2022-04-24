Kerala: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 20 Cadres Of CPI (Maoist) For Plotting Terror Acts

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against the 20 cadres of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terror organisation, for planning terror acts and waging war against the Government of India. The chargesheet was filed before the NIA court in Kerala's Ernakulam district in the Edakkara case. Notably, the case pertains to conducting physical and arms training in the Nilambur forest to perpetrate terror acts and wage a war against the Indian state.

The case initially registered on September 30, 2017, in the Edakkara Police Station in the Malappuram district of Kerala was later taken over by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). The investigation was further transferred to the NIA on August 20, 2021.

NIA investigation unearthed the terror angle

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) found the accused in the case were members of the CPI (Maoist), a banned terrorist outfit, conducting training of its members in the Nilambur forests and also organising zonal committee meetings of the outlawed organisation. Moreover, they also observed the commemoration week and celebrated the formation day of CPI (Maoist), including mobilising people, arms and ammunition and imparting training to the members to carry out terrorist acts and extend the activities of the outfit.

The NIA, in the same case, back in November 2021 arrested an underground Naxal, 32-year-old R Ragavendran alias Vinod Kumar, a resident of Vellore in Tamil Nadu for conducting a training camp in 2016 and committing other acts to spread the web of activities of the terror outfit, "NIA arrested an accused R. Ragavendran alias Vinod Kumar alias Ravi Murukesh for his participation in the arms training camp of CPI (Maoist) in 2016, and supporting and furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist)," informed NIA.

The anti-terror agency had also conducted searches pertaining to the Edakkara case at twenty different locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in October 2021. The NIA statement informed that incriminating evidence was discovered from the searches from the locations of the accused persons including mobile phones, SIM cards, pen drives, documents including books, pamphlets and manifestos and other incriminating materials.

After an investigation by State Police, five accused - Kalidas, Danish alias Krishna, Rajan Chittilapilly, Dinesh D H and T K Rajeevan were charge-sheeted on May 18, 2021.