Kerala Nun Case: Sister Lucy Alleges Starvation By Church For Raising Voice Against Bishop

One of the nuns Sister Lucy Kalappura who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has claimed on Saturday that she is being targeted at the convent and not being provided food. Sister Lucy was sacked from Franciscan Clarist congregation for extending her support to the sisters protesting against the Bishop.

"I am being targeted at the convent and not being provided food. When I asked the reason, I was told I have been dismissed from the convent and they are not responsible for feeding me," Sister Lucy said while speaking to media.

'They keep food locked up in cupboard'

Sister Lucy has claimed that this isolation and targeting began after the launch of her autobiography Karthavinte Namathil which means 'In the name of God'. The book mentions the alleged sexual misconduct among priests and nuns due to which she claims that the administration has started depriving her of food.

"They prepare food, and after having it they lock it in the cupboard. When I asked the reason behind this, they told me that I have been dismissed," said Sister Lucy adding, "Now I am managing it all by myself with egg and tapioca that grows in the convent compound. Earlier, they used to keep the leftover lunch and I used to adjust with that. But after my book was released, they started locking the food up in the cupboard."

Sister Lucy has claimed that despite filing three complaints on August 19, August 20 and on December 13, the police have not taken any action against the authorities.

"If the police would have taken some action against the convent authorities, they would not have behaved this way. An FIR was registered based on the three complaints but no action was taken. This gives them more power to act against me. I have drafted a letter to the Chief Minister to raise my complaint," said Sister Lucy.

Allegations against Bishop Mulakkal

Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested in 2018 following allegations by a nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted them at Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016. Mulakkal has denied the charge. He has filed a discharge petition on Saturday before a lower court in connection with the case. The trial court adjourned the matter to February 4 for the prosecution to file its objection to the plea filed by the Bishop.

