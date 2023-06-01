Kerala Nun Rape Case: Pope Accepts Franco Mulakkal's Resignation; Accused Plays Victim

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of controversial Latin Catholic priest Rt. Rev. Franco Mulakkal as Bishop of Jalandhar on Thursday, June 1. After the acceptance of his resignation by the Vatican, Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal—who was temporarily relieved of pastoral duties in 2018 over rape allegations—-will now serve as Bishop Emeritus.

Apostolic Nunciature, India issued a statement which read, "Given the still divisive situation about the aforesaid matter in the Diocese of Jalandhar, the resignation has been requested by Rt Rev Mulakkal not as a disciplinary measure for the good of the Diocese which needs a new bishop."

Following this, Franco Mulakkal released a statement in which he said, "After consulting authorities, I want to confirm the holy Pope has accepted my resignation as Bishop of Jalandhar today. I surrender all the pain and tribulations that I had to undergo directly and indirectly in the holy feet of Jesus who was crucified, and same time grateful to all those who stood as a pillar and shelter for me in these troubling times. My tolerance and pain and my tears before my god, I pray that it may lead to reformation of the community, strengthening of faith and purification of myself as well as the glory of God. I am sure you will partake with me in my future prayers and worship. Yours truly Franco.”

Nun's complaint against Franco Mulakkal

From 2013 until 2018, he served as the bishop of the Jalandhar Roman Catholic Diocese.The 43-year-old nun, a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation, claimed in her report to the police dated June 2018 that Franco had sexually assaulted her during his visits to the state of Kerala between 2014 and 2016. On June 27, 2018, a complaint was made, and Franco Mulakkal was charged with seven IPC sections, including rape and on September 21, 2018, he was taken into custody. He was afterwards dismissed from the Diocese of Jalandhar.

In November 2019, the case's trial got underway. On Monday, January 10, 2022, it was finally finished after three arduous years. Bishop was found not guilty by G Gopakumar, judge of the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, since the prosecution failed to present evidence against the accused.

The acquittal verdict had been challenged before the high court by the state. Franco later opposed the appeal being considered by the court.

The Bishop's resignation will open the door for the diocese to name a new bishop. The Bishop stated in a video that the Pope has accepted his resignation as of today.

Franco Mulakkal now has the title of Bishop Emeritus of Jalandhar, which, according to a PTI report, does not suggest that his ministry is subject to canonical limitations. Mulakkal had a first meeting with the Pope on February 8 of this year after being cleared of all charges in the rape case by the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam.

After Mulakkal was questioned by the Kerala police on rape allegations made by a nun, Pope Francis temporarily suspended the bishop of his duties for the diocese in September 2018. Mulakkal was not granted any new duties in the church despite him being cleared by the local court in the controversial case.