Left Finds Philosophy In Heinous Human Sacrifice Murders; Blames 'capitalism, Feudalism'

In a case of suspected human sacrifice, two women were allegedly murdered to address financial issues and bring prosperity to the lives of the accused couple.

Former Kerala Health Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader KK Shailaja on October 12 blamed 'capitalism and feudalism' after a shocking incident of human sacrifice deaths surfaced in the state.

Calling the incident 'cruel', Shailaja claimed that the incident is a result of superstition and false belief that exists in society. She also blamed 'capitalism and feudalism' for making this kind of 'evil mind'. 

Speaking to the media, the CPIM leader said, "It's a very cruel thing. We are very astonished that the society which achieved this kind of education, empowerment, etc, how it is happening here. It is because superstition and this kind of false belief is still there in society. After independence, our society cannot get relief from superstitions...In parts of India, superstitions and black magic exists.

She added, "In Kerala, it is not rampant but there is a feudal culture in some parts...Capitalism and feudalism, both are working hand in hand. That is why some have become this, with an evil mind."

Union Minister asks Kerala CM to ensure justice

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the law and order situation in Kerala after the incident of 'human sacrifice' deaths emerged. Union Minister V Muraleedharan has also asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to conduct a proper investigation.

"Kerala is considered to be a literate state and a progressive state, in spite of that women are getting butchered in this way. It is a disgrace for the whole country," he said. 

"Police might reveal many more such incidents. There should be a proper investigation into the matter," the Minister said alerting that any political links should not allow the probe to be scuppered. "The Chief Minister should ensure justice," the Union Minister added. 

