Kerala: Onion Prices Continue To Surge Ahead Of Christmas, New Year

Onion prices are spiraling out of control in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, ahead of Christmas and New Year season putting the hotel and restaurant industry in crisis. Onion prices show no signs of cooling down and continue to spiral higher, dampening the Christmas and New Year preparations in the state. Onions are a must for traditional meat recipes in Kerala and have now come to cost more than the meat itself, with prices as high as Rs 200 per kilogram in the market.

READ | 790 Tonnes Of Imported Onion Reach India; Some Sent To AP, Delhi: Govt Official

The working president of Kerala Hotels and Restaurant Association, B Madhusoodanan Nair said, “The hike in onion prices has put the hotel and restaurant industry in crisis. In Kerala, every dish needs onion, be it egg curry with morning breakfast or any meat dishes, onions are an essential ingredient.”

He added that the prices of small onions have crossed Rs 180 mark. He further said “If we increase prices in our menu then we are bound to lose customers. The government must intervene to put an end to this Onion crisis.”

One of the markets called Palayam Mandi in Trivandrum is the busiest during the Christmas season. Aggressively crowded, Palayam Mandi Christmas sales are in full swing. However, shopkeepers, customers, and dealers face shortages and troubles with the high onion prices.

Jose, an NRI purchasing vegetables in Palayam Mandi, told a news agency, “Government should intervene to control the onion price. In Kerala, we use onions in almost all dishes. Each day the prices are fluctuating and people do not have that kind of money. With Christmas and New Year season here, how will the common man sustain? Today I bought one kg of onions for Rs 120.”

READ | MMTC To Import Additional 12,500 Ton Onion From Turkey

Bagavathy, a vegetable seller said that different types of onions are being brought into the market. “The variety I am selling costs Rs 120 today and there are other qualities too. Lower quality onion starts from Rs 80 and the good quality onions go as high as Rs 140 to Rs 160.”

Onion prices have been surging and causing an uproar in various parts of the country. Traders and experts opine that onion prices will continue to remain firm till January until late Kharif crops will start hitting the market. The government has taken some measures and banned the export of onion, imposing stock limits on traders and also supplying buffer stock at cheaper rates.

READ | High Onion Prices Figured Prominently In RBI MPC Meeting, Minutes Show

(With Inputs from ANI)