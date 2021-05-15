Last Updated:

Kerala Opens Registration For COVID Vaccination For 18+ Group; Drive To Begin From May 17

Chief Minister of Kerala has informed that people above the age of 18 can start registering for vaccination from today while the drive will begin from Monday.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Pinarayi Vijayan, vaccination

Image: ANI/PTI


Kerala, on Saturday, started the process of registration for COVID-19 vaccination of people above the age of 18. The drive is all set to begin from Monday on a priority basis, as updated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Under the instructions of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the state will inoculate a second dose of Covidshield. 

The Chief Minister tweeted that the second dose is given to people who completed 84 days since 1st dose.

The announcement from Kerala Chief Minister comes as Maharashtra and Karnataka have suspended vaccination for the 18 above group amid a shortage of vaccines. Meanwhile, Kerala is also witnessing heavy lashes of rainfall, and cyclone Tauktae is predicted to make a downfall within the next 24 hours. As limitations have been placed by the Central Government over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, more than 10 states have also decided to send international tenders for the jabs.

READ | Kerala extends lockdown till May 23 to curb COVID spread; Triple lockdown in few districts

Lockdown extension in Kerala

Owing to the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the state, CM Vijayan on Friday extended lockdown in Kerala till May 23. With the extension of the lockdown, the state government has also decided to continue relief work of free food kits and financial assistance till June. 

READ | Kerala extends lockdown till May 23 to curb COVID spread

The earlier lockdown in the state was supposed to end on May 16. Earlier, the Central Government had also appreciated Kerala's efforts for zero vaccine wastage. However, the state is also witnessing a shortage of vaccines. On Monday (May 10) the state had received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | Kerala logs 34,694 fresh COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths

Kerala COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Friday reported 34,694 fresh COVID-19 cases and 93 people succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 6243. According to the health ministry of the state, there are currently 442194 active COVID-19 cases while the total tally stands at 2085583. A total of 1636790 recoveries have been recorded with Friday's 31319 discharges.

READ | Kerala: CM Vijayan writes to PM Modi; requests for immediate supply of 300 MT of Oxygen

READ | COVID-19: Centre increases medical oxygen allocation for Kerala from 150 MT to 358 MT
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND