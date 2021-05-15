Kerala Opens Registration For COVID Vaccination For 18+ Group; Drive To Begin From May 17

Kerala, on Saturday, started the process of registration for COVID-19 vaccination of people above the age of 18. The drive is all set to begin from Monday on a priority basis, as updated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Under the instructions of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the state will inoculate a second dose of Covidshield.

The Chief Minister tweeted that the second dose is given to people who completed 84 days since 1st dose.

Registration for vaccination of those between 18 - 45 will start today, on priority basis. Vaccination for them will commence on Monday.



Today onwards, as directed by @MoHFW_INDIA, 2nd dose of Covishield will be given only for those who've completed 84 days since 1st dose. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 15, 2021

The announcement from Kerala Chief Minister comes as Maharashtra and Karnataka have suspended vaccination for the 18 above group amid a shortage of vaccines. Meanwhile, Kerala is also witnessing heavy lashes of rainfall, and cyclone Tauktae is predicted to make a downfall within the next 24 hours. As limitations have been placed by the Central Government over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, more than 10 states have also decided to send international tenders for the jabs.

Lockdown extension in Kerala

Owing to the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the state, CM Vijayan on Friday extended lockdown in Kerala till May 23. With the extension of the lockdown, the state government has also decided to continue relief work of free food kits and financial assistance till June.

Lockdown is extended till 23 May.



Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram.



Free food kits in June too.



₹823.23Cr will be distributed as Welfare Pensions in May.



Financial assistance of ₹1,000 for all members of Welfare Boards. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 14, 2021

The earlier lockdown in the state was supposed to end on May 16. Earlier, the Central Government had also appreciated Kerala's efforts for zero vaccine wastage. However, the state is also witnessing a shortage of vaccines. On Monday (May 10) the state had received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerala COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Friday reported 34,694 fresh COVID-19 cases and 93 people succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 6243. According to the health ministry of the state, there are currently 442194 active COVID-19 cases while the total tally stands at 2085583. A total of 1636790 recoveries have been recorded with Friday's 31319 discharges.