Kerala Oppn Leader VD Satheesan Urges Centre To Ensure Safety Of Indians In Kazakhstan

Amid the ongoing Kazakhstan unrest, leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Sunday urged the central government to intervene in a bid to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in the Central Asian nation. Kazakhstan is presently experiencing its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union around three decades ago. Scores of people have been killed in the unrest, which has brought global attention to citizens’ wider discontent with authoritarian rule.

Now, citing the violent protests in Kazakhstan, Satheesan, in a letter to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, stated that there are numerous Keralites, including students who are stuck in the Central Asian country. The minister said that since the outbreak of protests, internet services in Kazakhstan have been suspended because of which Keralites living there are unable to get in touch with their families back home in India.

"... We urge the External Affairs Ministry to set up a help desk to assist the Indians there," Satheesan said in a release sharing details of the letter.

Kazakhstan unrest

The protests, triggered by a rise in fuel prices, turned into huge riots as they spread across the Central Asian country. The unrest has even promoted Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to issue shoot-to-kill orders to end the riot he has blamed on foreign-trained “terrorists”. According to reports, the Kazakhstan police have opened around 125 criminal cases related to incidences of violence, including charges of violence, murder, robbery, and have arrested high-profile officials on suspicion of treason.

The chaos in Kazakhstan began earlier this month triggered by a massive increase in fuel prices, with people flooding the streets in Zhanaozen and Aktau before spreading to the rest of the nation and turning into a violent riot. It was announced that the country will be in a state of emergency due to the deteriorating situation that will last until 19 January. Over $200 million in damages have been estimated so far, as per Sputnik.



(With Inputs from PTI)