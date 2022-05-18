Kerala Oppn Leader Welcomes GPS Survey Of SilverLine; 'First Victory For Protestors'

The Kerala government on Monday announced its decision to drop the on-site Social Impact Study of the SilverLine rail project and take up a GPS-enabled study instead amid protests. Following this, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Tuesday called it the first victory of the protestors against the K-rail project. Furthermore, the Congress leader slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government and said that the state should withdraw the cases filed against the anti-Silverline protestors.

Welcoming the LDF government’s decision to back out from the on-site Social Impact Study of the SilverLine rail project, Satheesan said that the opposition’s recommendation should have been adopted earlier. Speaking to the media, Satheesan said, “The CPI(M) led state government has to admit that it has done wrong so far by conducting stone laying ceremony. The cases registered against people for voicing against the SilverLine project should be withdrawn. The first phase of the agitation against the project is successful by this order of the revenue department.”

Speaking after the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision to backtrack from his own announcement stating that the project ‘will be done at any cost’, LoP Satheesan said that the anti-SilverLine agitation is one of the biggest agitations in the history of Kerala. The Congress leader further went on to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the protests carried out by the party were “pointless”. He said that the BJP should take the matter to the Union Railway Minister and ensure that the project is not approved.

SilverLine project

Kerala government on Monday announced its decision to drop the on-site social impact study for the K-Rail’s SilverLine semi high-speed rail project and opted for a GPS-enabled study instead. The decision came amid protests by the people, against laying survey stones on private properties without prior intimation to the landowners. Following the protests across the state, the Kerala High court questioned the government about the stone laying.

With the case filed against the method of the rail project survey still pending in the High Court, the government will now move forward with the GPS-enabled method of survey. The semi high-speed rail project, which is known as the Silverline Project plans to make a railroad connecting Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. According to the government claims, the project would minimize the journey across the north-south ends of the state from twelve hours to four hours. However, the project was faced with protests from locals along with the opposition including the Congress and BJP citing feasibility reasons.

