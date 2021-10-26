Kerala Oppn Leader Writes To Tamil Nadu CM Seeking Help To Renovate Mullaperiyar Dam

The row over Mullaperiyar dam escalated on Tuesday as Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking his support for the construction of a new dam. Satheesan noted that the existing dam in Mullaperiyar had filled up to the brim owing to unprecedented rainfall this month, triggering safety concerns.

“I request you to support Kerala building a safe and strong new reservoir at Mullaperiyar. We believe in safety for Kerala, water for Tamil Nadu. Based on this motto, both the states must work together. I request you to give all support and guidance to us for the construction of a new dam which will benefit both our states,” he wrote in his letter to Stalin.

The water level in the over-a-century-old Mullaperiyar dam continued to rise following incessant rainfall, reaching up to 137.60 ft at 9 am on Tuesday.

Written to Thiru. @mkstalin, Hon Chief Minister of Tamilnadu requesting support for a new and strong dam at Mullaperiyar. Water for Tamilnadu, Safety for Kerala. Hope to meet the CM of TN soon.

The dam, built-in 1895 on the Periyar river in Kerala's Idukki district, is operated by the Tamil Nadu government for its irrigation and power generation needs. Kerala has been insisting on building a new dam, citing safety concerns, but Tamil Nadu is against it, saying the present structure was strong.

The Supreme court had on Monday directed the supervisory committee to take a "firm decision" on the maximum water level to be maintained in Mullaperiyar dam. It directed all the authorities concerned to interact immediately on an urgent basis on the issue saying it has something to do with lives. The Court told Kerala's counsel that their officers should responsibly interact with the concerned officers of Tamil Nadu and the committee on the issue.

Vijayan writes to Tamil Nadu CM

On Sunday, October 24, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart regarding the loss of life and damage to property due to the recent floods. He urged CM Stalin to ensure that the maximum quantity of water is drawn from the Mullaperiyar dam, as the reservoir level may reach 142ft once the torrential rains intensify.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also expressed that “something new needs to be done” in Mullaperiyar as the existing structure “is very old”.