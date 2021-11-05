Kerala: Opposition Slams State Govt Over Decision Not To Reduce VAT On Fuel Prices

After the central government’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government would not reduce Value-added Tax (VAT) on fuel. Informing the same, Balagopal said that Kerala was witnessing a severe economic crisis and thus, the reduction on fuel VAT could not be considered. The decision was stitched to the state’s debt problem by senior economists. The opposition has now slammed the state government over the decision.

Claiming that the state would not consider lowering the VAT on fuel in the state, minister Balagopal also criticised the Union government's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Balagopal alleged that the decision to reduce the duty was "a temporary measure to save face and throw dust in the eyes of the people." In Kerala, the petrol price was reduced by Rs 6.57 and diesel by Rs 12.33 on Thursday.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Balagopal said that reason behind not considering a reduction in VAT was an acute financial deficit faced by Kerala. The Finance minister said that the state’s financial situation is alarming that the state will reach a situation where we will be unable to even borrow. "The Union government decided to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel by a small margin following strong protests from the people. This reduction has been made to temporarily save face in view of the rising public outcry across the country. This is actually a ploy to throw dust in the eyes of the people. The Centre must reduce the Rs 30 special cess they placed on fuel prices, which they take for themselves," Balagopal said.

Opposition slams Kerala government

Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly, VD Satheeshan pointed out the debt situation of the state to slam the government. The Indian National Congress leader claimed that the state government led by Pinarayi Vijayan was in a debt trap and thus, couldn’t afford any reductions in the income they were receiving. “The state is collapsing and the tax collection in the state has collapsed,” he claimed. Satheeshan pointed out that the opposition had presented a report which showed that the state government was in huge debt by the end of 2020. “The government received Rs 13,000 from the Centre for compensating the deficit in the budget, but still the state is in debt and financial mismanagement is going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala state president K Surendran also slammed the state government over the situation. He said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government was "heartless, lacking in sincerity and anti-people" for refusing to cut the taxes on fuel. He claimed that the state was being a ‘hypocrite’ and said that the people were left to suffer by the state. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran also hit out at the state government and said that the decision not to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel prices showed their ‘lack of responsibility' towards the people.

Top economists call out ‘absurd’ decisions by the LDF government

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former chairman of Kerala Public Expenditure Review Committee and former chairman of State Finance committee, DR BA Prakash quoted the CAG reports and statistics to claim that the state was in an alarming situation. Linking the decision on petrol prices to the state’s debt crisis, the senior economist said, “Due to the COVID recession, Kerala is facing an unprecedented fiscal crisis. If things remain the same, the state may be forced to default the salary pensions and other routine payments.”

Meanwhile, former faculty of Thiruvananthapuram-based think-tank Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation DR Jose Sebastian also linked the fuel prices issue to bankruptcy in Kerala. “The Centre has reduced the fuel prices. I am sure Kerala won’t be in a position to do the same. The reason is the extreme bad shape of financials in Kerala. The blame for his has to go to the state government, which has been badly managing the finances,” he told Republic Media Network. The senior economist called out on the state’s decision to increase salary during a global crisis and said it was ‘absurd’. “If the pay revision was avoided due to the COVID pandemic, Kerala wouldn’t be in such a bad shape.

Image: PTI/ ANI