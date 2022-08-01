Kerala Orders Probe Into India's 1st Monkeypox Death; '20 Placed Under Observation'

Amid the rising number of monkeypox cases, India reported its first death due to the virus. Reportedly, a 22-year-old man hailing from Kerala lost his life due to the virus on July 30. Kerala's Health Minister Veena George informed on Monday that the test reports of the victim who died on July 30 were found to be positive for the zoonotic infection. The state health department had sent the deceased person's samples to the National Institute Of Virology (NIV) for genome sequencing after which the aforementioned was confirmed. The victim who is a resident of Punniyoor in Thrissur, died at a private hospital days after he returned from the UAE.

A young boy returned from UAE on July 22, he was with his family when on July 26 he developed a fever & was admitted on July 27. On July 28 he was moved to a ventilator. He got tested on July 19 for monkeypox in UAE, the result of which was positive:Kerala Health min Veena George pic.twitter.com/43VGAtkoB5 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Although the risk of death due to Monkeypox is considerably low (less than 1%), it is to be stated that Africa, Brazil, Spain, and India were the only countries that contributed to the tally of deaths due to the virus.

Kerala Health Minister orders high-level inquiry into death

Kerala Health Minister Veena George while speaking on the first death in the country due to Monkeypox, said that it has come to the fore that the deceased had recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates and had only arrived in India in the last week of July 2022. Upon arrival, the man had complained of 'fatigue and encephalitis' combined with slight fever and was admitted to a hospital on July 27. Doctors ascertained that the man had tested himself for the virus in the UAE and he tested positive for on July 19. However, his family members handed over the test results to the hospital authorities only on July 30.

The person died on July 30. Health dept teams went there, samples sent to NIV, test results show he was monkeypox positive. Team constituted, genomic sequencing being done at NIV: Kerala Health min Veena George pic.twitter.com/BOUk3iezfY — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

The Kerala Health Minister also mentioned that the deceased was infected with a swollen lymph node. She further stated that the man did not show any sign of skin rashes which is recognised as one of the key symptoms of monkeypox. The Minister has ordered a high-level inquiry over the death considering that the case fatality rate of monkeypox was quite low.

The Health Minister added, "As per the protocol, 20 people who were identified as being at high risk are kept under observation. These include family members, friends, and medical staff who might have come in contact with the deceased.

Monkeypox scare

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared Monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23. More than virus 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries. India has reported five cases of the virus, out of which four were reported in Kerala whereas the other was reported in Delhi. Africa had emerged as the country with the highest number of monkeypox deaths. Brazil reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent on July 29. Spain too had added to the tally with two deaths making it the only monkeypox-related deaths in Europe. The task force chaired by NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul had been constituted and the Union government had initiated surveillance of the disease at various international airports.

Image: Facebook/Veena George, Shutterstock