Kerala Passes Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Empowering Govt To Restrict Essential Services

In a massive development, Kerala, which has reported the first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case, has passed an ordinance Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, which gives the state government extraordinary powers to deal with the current COVID-19 outbreak by imposing restrictions on essential services. The ordinance also empowers the government to impose a 2-year penalty on curfew violators. Currently, Kerala has reported the second-highest number of cases - 182 with 1 death.

Here are the powers bestowed upon the govt under this Ordinance:

Impose restrictions on essential services like media, banking, healthcare, etc.

Violators may be punished for a maximum 2 years and levied with Rs. 10000 fine

Allows state to ban gatherings, seal state borders, restrict public and private transport

Can restrict government and private offices, educational institutions, shops, factories, etc.

Defines an ‘epidemic disease’ as “any disease declared as epidemic diseases by a notification” published by the Kerala government.

Kerala's efforts to tackle Coronavirus

With over 1.2 lakh individuals under observation, Kerala has undertaken a huge testing drive to identify and isolate the highest number of cases in the state. As of Thursday, the state had sent 5,342 samples for testing - which is the highest among all states. Of these 3,768 have returned negative, declaring 176 positive. Ahead of PM Modi's Rs 15,000 crore relief package, the state government had Govt introduced Rs 20,000 Cr relief & support package along with free rations for all.

Moreover, the Kerala government has also announced thousands of community kitchens throughout the state to ensure no one is left facing a food shortage. The CM has announced that they have set up phone numbers at the Panchayat level to deliver food to people at their homes via state volunteers. The state government has also made 69,437 beds available in 869 private hospitals across the state with additional isolation wards facilities made available. Kerala reported its first coronavirus death on Saturday after a 69-year-old man being treated for Covid-19 died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

