Kerala: Passionate About 'jackfruits', Rafeeq Makes 100 Delicacies With It

Rafeeq from Kerala has a passion of making several dishes out of Jackfruits and so he makes 100 delicacies out of it and even teaches his recipes to customers.

Kerala

As Kerala is celebrating the annual festival of harvest, ‘Onam’, Rafeeq from Kerala is organising a Jackfruit festival in Thiruvananthapuram as a part of celebrations. Rafeeq makes more than 100 delicacies out of the fruit, ranging from payasam to pickles to jams to cakes making it literally 'jack of all fruits'. While speaking to the media, he added that it is his passion to work on versatile dishes based on Jackfruit. 

According to Rafeeq, people from different parts visit his stall, taste his dishes and then purchase it.

"In the earlier days, Keralites used to make many dishes out of Jackfruit as it was readily available. There are many traditional dishes that Malayalees do not know how to make. Those who visit here, taste the dish and then purchase it," Rafeeq added.

Giving details regarding his dishes, Rafeeq said, "There are many varieties. There is Chakka Puzhukku that can be consumed with fish curry. I can also make various sweets like Palkova, a variety of Jackfruit cakes, rolls, samosas, paripuvada, masala roll and jackfruit chili among many others.".

Passing on his talent

Apart from making such unique dishes, Rafeeq also teaches these recipes to those who are interested. Customers also reveal that they learned about a number of dishes that could be made from Jackfruit and were delighted with the delicacies made by Rafeeq.

"I only knew a few traditional dishes. But after coming here I got to know how many dishes could be made out of Jackfruit. Not only the ripe jackfruit, but they also make dishes from green ones. I tasted various dishes and enjoyed them. I bought some of these dishes for my family as well," said Mini, a customer.

Sathyadas, another customer said: "I have tasted almost all dishes here and they are all delicious. Jackfruit is really good for health and I came to know about various Jackfruit dishes after coming here. Rafeeq is putting a good effort.".

Little Sikha also agreed with her father, "It is very tasty," she said after sampling a Jackfruit sweet.

(With ANI inputs)

