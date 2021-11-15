Kerala: Pathanamthitta District Sees Chest-level Waterlog After 3 Days Of Heavy Rainfall

As heavy rains continue to enundate the state of Kerala, rescue forces are leaving no stone unturned to aide the ones affected. The water levels in the Pathanamthitta district and several other parts of the state are stagnant and has reached the chest level following heavy rainfall in the past three days.

One of the local residents informed Republic Media Network that this is the second such incident that has taken place in the span of one month and that the floods have affected at least 300 families in the Pathanamthitta area this time.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in the upcoming days and also issued an orange alert for several districts on Monday. According to the latest weather bulletin, light to moderate rainfall with isolated and very heavy rainfall will be witnessed over several parts of Kerala.

Heavy rains have led to a rise in water levels to the red alert mark in various dams across the state, further prompting authorities to open the shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir on Sunday. Concerning the same, an orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts followed by a yellow alert by IMD in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts.

Earlier, a red alert was also issued for the concerned states, predicting heavy rainfall on Monday. Roads leading to the Sabarimala Temple are also submerged in water, further halting the entry of devotees into the temple.

Kerala CM convenes high-level meeting amid torrential rains

Earlier on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and further decided to hold spot booking for Sabarimala as the state continues to battle heavy rains. Apart from that, the Chief Minister has also urged to remain vigilant due to the unseasonal rain, which can lead to landslides in the state.