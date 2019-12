People in Kozhikode were seen witnessing the solar eclipse on Thursday morning, with black polymer welding glass for safety. As informed by the Ministry of Earth sciences last week, an annular eclipse of Sun took place on Thursday, December 26. According to the Ministry, the narrow corridor of the annular phase of the eclipse passed through the southern part of the country including places -- like Cannanore, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mangalore, Ooty, and Tiruchirappalli.