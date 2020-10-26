Kerala: Photographer Dia John Faces Backlash Over Goddess Durga Series, Complaint Lodged

Aluva based photographer Dia John's Navratri themed photography series has invited large public ire in Kerala. In the photo series, model Dr Athira Harikumar, clad in red saree with a theme reflecting that of Goddess Durga has caused a big furore among devotees.

The controversial series had the model holding a trident in one, another with Conch and Lotus flower. But in the same series, she is also shown smoking weed and a bottle of wine is seen here lap along with the trident. Another photograph had the same model with vermillion on her head, holding the rolled weed, in a smoky background, while the bottle of wine is seen near her leg.

Describing her series, Dia John wrote, "A woman is considered a goddess, but what is she treated like? Often made to sit on a pedestal of purity, innocence and tolerance, she is stripped of her individuality. Isn't it time, we accept her humanity?" [sic]

Meanwhile, secretary of Mukkootil Bhagavathy temple in Tripunithura Advocate Madhu Narayanan has filed had filed a complaint against Dia John with the Maradu police for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "In the name of woman empowerment, the photographer and her team had malicious intent to hurt sentiments of the Hindus."

"Hindu religion sees a woman as a universal god. No other religion gives this honour. Yet, the teams uploading thee pictures on social media, that too during the festival of Navratri is unacceptable," he said.

The advocate is waiting for the action from the police to see under which section will the complaint be lodged. He said the complaint should be filed under Section 295A of the IT Act, which is a non-bailable offence.

Joining the protesting chorus, Hindu Aikya Vedi, which works for the protection of Hindu faith has also filed another case with Aluva Central Police.

Dia's Facebook page rating slumps

Irate netizens have started pouring their discontent on her Facebook page of the photographer and have given a massive single star rating. "24 hours ago, Dia's photography page had an average 4-star rating. Now, its come down to 1 star," said a social media analyst.

The photographer has issued an apology, after deleting the two controversial photographs from the series. Due to the online backlash, the photographer and the model have deactivated their Instagram profiles.

Her apology on Facebook reads, “I am extremely sorry that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent photoshoot which I did a few days back. I respect all religions and it would never be my intention to disrespect any…On behalf of the entire team, we do sincerely apologise… Happy Navaratri.”

