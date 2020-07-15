Bizarre! Kerala Photographer Clicks Pics Of 'corpse', Man Presumed Dead Comes To Life

In a bizarre incident, a Kerala based photographer, Tomy Thomas saved the life of a ‘dead’ man when he went to click the deceased’s pictures. While speaking to a leading daily news media outlet, Thomas said that he was called by cops in Kerala’s Ernakulam district to click photographs of a deceased person as part of preparing the inquest report. While he reached the spot and set up his gear, it was that moment when Thomas realised something strange that left him startled.

The man, Sivadasan, was presumed dead due to a lack of timely medical attention after receiving a blow to his head. However, Thomas reportedly said that when he was clicking photos of the ‘dead’ man he heard ‘low quivering sound’ emanating from the body. While at first, he continued to click pictures, it was when he got a little closer to the body in a bid to click a clearer image since the light in the room was low, he heard the man breathing.

The 45-year-old photographer, who has been working on similar assignments with the police for over two decades, was quick to react and he immediately notified the police and expressed doubts that the man might be alive. After inspection, Thomas’ doubts turned out to be well-founded and the man who was believed to be dead was then taken to a hospital.

Bizarre experience

While speaking about the bizarre experience, Thomas reportedly said that when he entered the house, he saw the man lying face down on the floor. The presumed dead man had injured his head after he hit the corner of a bed. Thomas informed that after the police felt a ‘feeble heartbeat’ an ambulance was immediately called to the spot and then taken to a hospital for expert treatment.

The photographer said that a shiver ran down his spine as the man was actually alive. As per reports, Sivadasan, a resident of Palakkad, was found ‘dead' in his house by a relative. However, once the cops found out that he was breathing, he was sent to the intensive care unit of a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. Thomas informed that the ‘dead’ man had fallen to the floor due to high blood pressure and had hit his head on the bed. While the onlookers found him in an unconscious state and presumed him to be dead, Sivadasan managed to survive the blow.

