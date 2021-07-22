Kerala Plans To Produce Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine In State After Agreement With RDIF

For setting up a unit for filling COVID-19 vaccines vials, Kerala will be signing an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the nodal agency for Russian-made Sputnik. As per the plan, a manufacturing plant for Sputnik V, the Russia-made vaccine will be set up in the state. Dr K Ellangovan, Industries Principal Secretary said that RDIF has shown interest in the proposal submitted by Kerala Government through Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian Ambassador to India.

Kerala all set to sign an agreement with RDIF for manufacturing of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. K Ellangovan said, "We have given two options - one Green Field Project in Life Science Park and second for filling up of vials, which is an immediate project. So there are short-term and long-term projects". For the short-term project, which Kerala is looking to finalise, Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDPL) will be playing a major role. Dr. Ellangovan added, "Some modifications are being worked out on land allotment. Once materialised, bulk Sputnik vaccines can be brought in here and vials can be filled up thereafter. With regard to the long-term plan of setting up Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant, details are being worked out." He further added that talks are being held for the finalisation of the manufacturing unit.

Manufacturing unit to be set up at Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram; vaccine shows 90% protection against the Delta variant

Upon agreement by the RDIF, the manufacturing unit for the COVID-19 vaccine will be set up at Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala. The Life Sciences Park, a Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) initiative, is a major step for Kerala in the field of life sciences. It is a cluster of research institutions, sci-tech academia, and companies working in the field of biotechnology, nanotechnology, and life sciences. The Sputnik V vaccine is now authorized in 69 countries. It was recently approved for use by Chile this week. Sergey Netesov, Head of the Novosibirsk State University's Laboratory and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) said that Sputnik V gives 90% protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19 as well.

(IMAGE: AP)