Kerala: PM Modi Inaugurates Development & Tourism Projects, Hails Indian Diaspora In Gulf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Kochi where he spoke about how the new projects would further Kerala's journey to becoming 'Aatmanirbhar.' "Today, we're here to celebrate development. Development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors and will energise the growth trajectory of India," said PM Modi.

While inaugurating the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of the Kochi refinery PM said, "This project will help our journey towards becoming Aatmanirbhar. With this complex, forex will be saved, a wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities will be generated."

PM boosts tourism in Kerala

Sharing how the new Sagarika - the International Cruise Terminal in Kochi would further tourism in the state, PM Modi said that a lot of tourists also came to Kochi as a transit point to go to other parts of Kerala. The inauguration of the Sagarika terminal would bring 'both comfort and convenience for tourists.' PM also encouraged the youth of Kerala to come up with innovative ideas for tourism-related projects.

"Sagarika Cruise Terminal will cater to over 1 lakh cruise guests. Local tourism has facilitated added livelihood to people in the local tourism industry and also connects our youth and culture stronger. I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism-related products. I also urge you all to use this time and travel to as many nearby areas as possible. You'd be happy to know that the tourism sector in India has grown well in the last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th. There's a lot more to be done and I'm confident we'll improve more," said PM Modi.

PM lauds Indian diaspora in Gulf

Talking about the VIGYAN Sagar campus of the Cochin Shipyard, PM remarked that human resource development capital would be expanded through the initiative. "This campus is a reflection of the importance of skill development. It'd particularly help those wanting to study marine engineering. In the times to come, I see a prime place for this sector. Youngsters who have knowledge in this domain will have several opportunities," he said.

PM also highlighted how this year's budget devoted significant resources to the state and in particular the Kochi metro. "This metro network has come successfully and has set a good example of progressive work practices and professionalism," he said.

He also addressed the Indian diaspora in the Gulf sharing how the Centre had prioritised their safety and return amid the pandemic through the Vande Bharat mission. "India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf. It has been an honor to be able to spend time with them during my previous visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain. I shared meals with them and interacted with them. Over 50 lakh Indians came back home under the Vande Bharat Mission. Many of them were from Kerala. It was our government's honour to serve them in such a sensitive time," said PM Modi.

