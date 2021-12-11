Kerala Police Alleges Terrorist Links Of Cong Workers Who Protested Mofiya's Suicide

In a key development, the Kerala Police informed a court that it is speculating terrorist links of the Youth Congress leaders who had protested against the state government in the Mofiya Parveen Suicide case. In the latest report submitted by the police in the court against the Youth Congress demonstrators, the police alleged that they had suspected three Congress workers of having links with terrorists.

Kerala police had made a series of allegations in the court against Congress leaders Al Ameen, Anas and Najeeb and said that these three might have been associated with terror outfits and they urged that the police further wants to investigate them thoroughly.

Kerala Police suspects terrorist links with Congress protesters

The three accused have earlier been apprehended by the police in connection with a protest staged by the Youth Congress members against the state government on November 25.

The police further sought the custody of the three apprehended leaders. The KSU Aluva constituency president Al Ameen is the first accused in the case, as per reports. Congress Keezhmad Mandal President Najeeb and Booth Vice-President Anas have also been accused in the report. The Kerala Police had stated that they want to find out if the accused standing on water cannons during the protest, did it at the behest of any terrorist organization.

On November 25, Congress workers had staged a protest demanding justice for 21-year-old Mofiya Parveen, a law student, who allegedly hanged herself after writing a suicide note which named her husband, in-laws and a circle Inspector.

The protest turned violent as the Kerala Pradesh Congress members blocked the DIG's car and caused damage. Apart from this, the Congress party’s flag was also hoisted atop the police water cannon. The Police had then registered a case against 12 persons on charges including the destruction of public property.

Mofiya Parveen Suicide case

A 21-year-old third-year law student was discovered hanging at her home in Aluva, near Kochi on November 23. She also wrote a suicide note blaming her husband, in-laws, and a police officer. She claimed in her suicide note that a Circle Inspector at an Aluva police station misbehaved with her when she and her father went there to make their statement and filed a complaint.

Image: ANI/ Twitter