Kerala Police Arrest Person Who Prepared Fake Education Certificate For Swapna Suresh

In a significant update in the ongoing Swapna Suresh fake education certificate case, a man was apprehended by the Kerala Police in Punjab. A man named Sachin Das was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police in Amritsar earlier on Tuesday as the man is alleged of giving fake certificates of Ambedkar University to the likes of Swapna Suresh.

Kerala Police alleged that gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh got a job in Space Park by producing fake certificates. Swapna Suresh was suspended from her duties after the gold smuggling case was brought into the public eye.

Investigation revealed that Swapna Suresh received a false certification from the Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University of Maharashtra, which she used to apply for a position in Space Park. The falsification of the document was discovered to have been carried out by Sachin Das, an Amritsar, Punjab, local. He was taken into custody by Cantonment Police from Amritsar. He would be transported by train to Kerala by the police.

Sources reveal that the gold smuggling case accused had a job which used to pay her around Rs 3.18 lakhs a month. After the revelation of the smuggling case, Suresh was stripped off her position in the Space Park company and it was also ordered that the salary would be recovered from Swapna Suresh.

Gold Smuggling case

Sarith PS, a worker at the UAE Consulate, was brought into jail when Thiruvananthapuram Airport customs officers seized 30 kilogrammes of gold worth Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic consignment sent to a person there on July 5, 2020. After then, the case blew up when Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, and M Sivasankar, then-chief minister of Kerala, were arrested in connection with the scam. In connection with complaints made by the Kerala police, ED, and Customs, Swapna was detained.

On November 6, 2021, Swapna was released after obtaining bail in every case and her imprisonment under COFEPOSA was revoked. By exploiting import shipments addressed to diplomats at the UAE Consulate General in Thiruvananthapuram, the accused persons allegedly gathered money and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020, according to the charge sheet.