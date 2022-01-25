Kerala: Police Arrest Prime Accused Who Selected Assailants For RSS Worker's Murder

In a major development pertaining to murder case of an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad district in November 2021, the police on Monday arrested a prime accused and conspirator in the case.

According to the police, Mohammed Haroon, who was involved in the conspiracy to kill RSS worker S Sanjith, was arrested from Cherpulassery. The police have revealed that Haroon, an SDPI office bearer, is the 10th accused and had a lookout notice against him. Moreover, they also informed that he personally selected the assailants for the murder and assisted them to flee.

"There was already a lookout notice against him. He had active involvement in the conspiracy. He selected the assailants for the murder and also helped them flee," Palakkad District police chief R Viswanadh told the media.

Moreover, the police are still searching for one more person who was directly involved in the murder. Before this, prime accused in the case, Salam, was given bail by a local court against which, the police is planning to move an appeal. So far, those who were arrested include two Popular Front of India (PFI) activists and one SDPI office bearer.

RSS worker killed in Palakkad; stabbed over 50 times

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district in November 2021. The deceased, S Sanjith, was waylaid and attacked while riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to police. The BJP had accused the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India, of orchestrating the attack.

Police further said that Sanjith, who is from Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police were keeping a close eye on everything.