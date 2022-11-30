Kerala Police Arrests Member Of Banned Al Ummah From Coimbatore In Illegal Car Rental Case

Amid the ongoing terror-related activities being reported from Kerala, the Vanchiyoor police of Thiruvananthapuram district arrested a man from Coimbatore in connection with the online car rental case. According to the sources, the man has been identified as Mohammed Rafiq and is believed to be a part of the banned terrorist organisation Al Ummah.

The development came after Kerala police was conducting an investigation into the illegal online car mortgages and rentals business in the state. It was learnt that these businesses were helping people to buy cars for terror-related attacks and other illegal activities. Sources revealed that Rafiq was caught for the theft of luxury vehicles and selling their parts in Tamil Nadu's Ukkadam.

Rafiq is reportedly under police remand at the moment. An investigation has been launched into the matter and the police is trying to find if he has any links with planning any terror activity in the state, especially in providing the vehicles.

It is important to note that the accused, a part of Al Ummah, was also arrested in connection to the 1998 Coimbatore blast. He is also known to be a sympathiser of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Notably, earlier on September 28, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) outlawed the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Recent blast cases in South India

Coimbatore blast case: A massive explosion was reported in Coimbatore city inside a car on October 23. Following the investigation, terror-related links were found and at least five people were arrested under the UAPA in the case. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Notably, NIA is currently investigating the case.

Mangaluru blast case: Karnataka's Mangaluru was put on high alert after a suspicious cooker blast was reported inside a moving auto-rickshaw in the city on November 19. Following the incident, the driver and the passenger inside the vehicle were injured. The investigation into the Mangaluru blast widened after the incident occurred to have links with the Coimbatore blast.