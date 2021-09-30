Kerala Police Asks LDF Govt To Ban Books Promoting 'extreme Religious Fundamentalism'

Kerala police department has asked the State government to ban a book of 14th century Arabic text Mashari al-Ashwaq Ila Masari al-Ushaaq, also known as the 'book of jihad' as it contains extreme religious fundamentalism. The police alleged that the book motivates youngsters to join terrorist organisations. Post the request, the government has formed a three-member committee to scrutinise its content.

The police had written to the government that the book contains extremist literature and lures youth into extremism and forces them to join international terrorist organisations. According to the police, the book's content promotes anti-national attitudes and hatred among religions. They further recommended the government ban the circulation of the book on all platforms including social media.

On the matter, the government has formed a three-member committee to examine and recommend suitably on banning of the book. The committee will be examining whether the book contains any incriminating material or not and will be submitting the report to the government. Earlier in 2020, former state police chief Loknath Behera and incumbent chief Anil Kant in the month of July this year had also recommended a ban on the circulation of the book.

Mashari al-Ashwaq Ila Masari al-Ushaaq

Mashari al-Ashwaq Ila Masari al-Ushaaq is a medieval text penned by Damascene scholar Ahmad Ibrahim Muhammad al Dimashqi al Dumyati, also known as Ibn Nuhaas. Ibn Nuhaas is said to have been killed while fighting the Byzantine army in the year 1411. The IS sympathizers in the southern state had brought out the Malayalam translation of the book, which is named Vijayathinte Vathil Vaalinte Thanalil, and circulated it online.

