Kerala Police Asks 'saffron' Decoration Change At Vellayani Festival, Use Multi-colors

On the day when the 70-day-long Bhadrakali festival begins on February 14, a row broke out when the Kerala Police asked the temple authorities to remove saffron decorations and replace it with multi-coloured ones instead.

The temple authorities at Thiruvananthapuram’s Vellayani claimed it as an attempt to destroy the Hindu customs and rituals by the CPI (M). Ahead of the festival the area was decorated by the temple committee with the traditional saffron material, fabric, flags, etc. The police directed the use of decoration of all colours citing law and order issues.

Protest against use of Saffron

As a mark of protest the women participating in the festival wore sarees with saffron blouses and suits with saffron dupattas. Additionally a tent with saffron coloured cloth was also erected for the police post for the festival, as a token of protest. The temple administration said the police are supporting anti-Hindu elements in the state.

The Vellayani Bhadrakali temple hosts the Kaliyoottu Mahotsavam every three years and draws a significant number of pilgrims. The temple is managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board of the Kerala government. The festival is scheduled to begin from today February 14 and will be the first one to be held in the last six years.

Disrespectful of religious sensibilities

The temple authorities felt the government’s orders are highly misplaced as they are interfering in the customs that they have maintained over centuries. In the beginning it was assumed the ban was on the use of plastic flags but later it turned out it was altogether on the use of saffron colour.

The police said a telephone complaint was received by them about the use of saffron coloured buntings (Torons) and as a result wanted them changed to multi-coloured ones to prevent any issues pertaining to law and order.