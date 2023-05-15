Kerala Police Begins Probe Into Death Of Minor Girl At Religious Place

The Kerala police are investigating into the death of a minor girl at a religious institution in the state capital. The 17-year-old girl, a Bheemapalli native, was found hanging inside the library of a Muslim religious institution at Balaramapuram on Saturday, police told PTI on Sunday.

A case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered based on the complaint lodged by the family of the girl alleging suspicious death, police said.

The girl had earlier complained to her family about "mental harassment" faced by her in the institution. On Saturday, she called her mother and asked her to pick her up, they said. "Her mother reached the institution at around 4.30 PM but she was asked to wait. The staff found the girl hanging inside the library at around 6 PM and took her to the hospital," police said.