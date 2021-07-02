Kerala Police Chief Orders To Set Up Drone Research Laboratory Amid Security Threats

Amid the suspicious drone activities, Kerala police chief Anil Kant on Friday stated that a drone research laboratory would be set up in the State to mitigate any threat. Two days after taking charge as the Kerala police chief, he ordered to address the security threats posed by drones; the police department would also now consider collaborating with the Union government in the research sector. This comes a day after Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges in the country.

Drone research lab to be set up in Kerala

"We will set up a drone research laboratory to address the security threats. The research lab will be developed with the help of the Cyberdome of the Kerala Police. We will also consider collaborating with the Union Government in the research sector," Kant told PTI.

Kerala Police's Cyberdome meets the long-term security challenges in the digital arena of the modern world, by bridging the gap between the latest changes and innovations in cyberspace and the skill set development of Kerala Police, in combating the emerging cyber threats. It is envisaged as a collaboration centre for both the public and private fraternity to converge and share information, as well as resources, that will escalate the safety of our cyberspace.

Senior IPS officer Kant succeeded Loknath Behera who had retired on Wednesday. A 1988 batch officer, Kant was serving as the Road Safety Commissioner in the State.

Army Chief blames 'easy availability of drones for complexities'

After the recent attack on Jammu airbase, Army Chief General on Thursday blamed the easy availability of drones behind the increasing complexity and challenges. Pointing out that the aerial vehicles are destined to be used in all sorts of combats in the future both by State and non-State actors, he asserted that this point would be kept in mind in all the planning that is to be done by the forces in regards to the future.

"We are developing capabilities to deal with that threat whether by State-sponsored or by States themselves and to deal with drone threats both in kinetic & non-kinetic realm," he elaborated.

Jammu drone attack

On the intervening night of June 26-27, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occurred after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area.

