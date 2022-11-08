Kerala Police Chief To Assess Security Arrangements Ahead Of Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant will visit Pampa in Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday to assess the security arrangements ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season would begin on November 17.

Kant would be inspecting the security arrangements made by police at Pampa in connection with the Sabarimala pilgrimage on November 9, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre on Tuesday said.

Unlike the last two years, when the number of pilgrims were limited due to the COVID-19 related restrictions, this year there could be a huge influx of devotees as the pandemic has been contained.

Kant would also hold a meeting of senior police officials at Pampa to review the security arrangements, the release said.