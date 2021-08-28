Kerala Police Conducts Unique Experiment With Cobra To Help Crack Uthra Murder Case; Watch

A curious dummy experiment to prove the infamous Uthra Murder Case using a cobra was conducted at Kollam in Kerala. Uthra, a native of Anchal, Kollam, was killed by her husband. Reportedly, in the incident that took place on May 7, 2020, Sooraj killed his wife with the help of a snake. The dummy experiment that was conducted in July 2021 has been accessed by Republic Media Network.

Details of Cobra experiment that was conducted to solve Uthra Murder Case

The experiment turned out to be crucial to solve the murder case. The dummy experiment involving a cobra snake was conducted to find out the depth and differences in the wounds found on the victim's body. There were two bite marks in the same spot on her body. The dummy experiment was done to recreate the situation in order to ascertain if the snake would sting the same area twice.

The experiment helped investigators prove that the bite was inflicted by holding the snake's head. A piece of chicken meat was tied to the subject's wrist to evaluate the depth of the different types of bites.



The dummy experiment was led by Former Kollam Rural SP S Harishankar at the State Training Institute of the Forest Department at Arippa, Kollam. The experiment revealed that Uthra's body did not have any natural snake bite wounds. In the experiment, when the snake's head was caught and bitten, the depth of the wound increased.

A dummy body weighing as much as Uthra's body was laid in bed and bitten by a cobra. The depth of the wound was found by tying the meat piece on the subject's right hand and allowing the snake to bite it. The wound found on Uthra's body measured 2.3cm long and 2.8 cm wide. However, natural snake bites were found to be 1.7-1.8 cm long, and it didnt correlate with original bite marks.The trial was based on the statement of the accused Sooraj and the evidence had been obtained by the probe team. The is the first incident of death due to a snake bite, in the state.



Image: Republic World