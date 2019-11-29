Kerala Police Helps Retract Bicycle Of 10-year-old After Written Complaint

Kerala Police is setting an example of benevolence and duty by helping a 10-year-old to get back his bicycle which was held by a repair shop. Abin, a student of the Elampilad UP School in Kozhikode wrote a letter of complaint in a notebook paper and took it to the Meppayur police station. He claimed that his bike was under repair at a shop for two months and he was unable to get it back from the repairman. This forced him to ask the police to intervene. Abin is in Class V and sought for the repaired cycle to be returned immediately. On reading the complaint, the policemen rushed to the shop and made sure the boy and his brother got back their cycle within one day. In the letter written in Malayali dated November 25, Abin wrote that he and his brother had given the cycle for repairs on September 5. Take a look at the translated letter.

"Mayor Police station s. Isaac

Sir,

My brother's bike was sent to the shop in September. It has not been repaired yet. The shopkeeper took an advance of Rs 200. And whenever we called to inquire, they either didn’t pick up, or the shop was closed most of the time when he went to inquire. There is no one else at home to go and investigate. I request you to get it for us."

Kerala Police Facebook Post

In a Facebook post, Kerala police described the entire incident. They wrote that police officer Radhika found the complaint genuine. She then immediately saw the shopkeeper and asked him the reason for delay. The bike mechanic repaired it though he was sick and was busy in his son's marriage. He rushed to open the shop and repaired the bicycle.

