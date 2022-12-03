Kerala Police Introduces 4 Jack Russell Terrier Dogs In Its K9 Unit; Why It's Significant

Kerala Police has introduced four Jack Russell terrier dogs to its K9 unit. This breed of dog is known for its excellent bomb-detecting and drug-sniffing abilities. They will undergo training for nine months before being inducted into service.

Speaking to Republic, South Zone IG P Prakash said, "For the first time in the Kerala Police K-9 squad, we are introducing a new breed called the Jack Russell terrier. I believe this is the first time in India that any state police is using this breed. This is a small breed of dogs, used particularly in western countries, for explosive and narcotics detection. Therefore, we have brought four puppies."

The puppies are currently two-and-half years old. Out of the four dogs, two will be trained for explosive detection and two others for narcotic sniffing.

"These dogs can go in any space, are highly energetic, can work for long hours, they don't get diseases fast. Their lifespan is also high. The training is like any police officer for nine months," the Police said.

On the work front, IG Prakash said, "K9 squad is doing really really well. Well, this year alone 81 detections were done. Around 31 crime cases were detected because of the K9 squad. 45 narcotics detections were also done."

Due to their bomb-sniffing capabilities, Jack Russell terriers are being by Ukraine's Emergency Service rescuers to sniff out explosives amid the war with Russia.

A police dog squad was started in 1959 in Trivandrum with three Alsatian dogs. At present, Kerala Police has 82 dogs. Out of these, 41 are sniffer dogs and others are trackers.