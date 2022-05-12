Kerala: Police Officer Arrested After Wife & Two Kids Found Dead In Police Quarters

In a shocking development from Kerala, a civil police officer has been taken into custody after his wife and two children were found dead at a police quarters in the Alappuzha district. The woman, identified as Najla and her two children - Tipu Sultan and Malala, were found dead at the police quarters on Tuesday, May 10. The police officials probing the incident informed the media that the mother, before committing suicide, took the lives of her two children. Speaking to local media, a relative of Najila alleged that her husband Reneez physically and mentally tortured his wife. According to the relative, Reneez was confident of his security provided his identity was that of a police officer.

Najla's kin accuses Reneez of torturing his wife

Najla's sister Nefla claimed that her sister often used to complain to her about how her husband constantly tortured her, PTI reported citing local media. She alleged that Najla was physically tortured by Reneez when she returned home after the delivery of her second child. Nefla further claimed that Reneez ordered Najila's mother, who was present at the house when the incident happened, to leave. According to Nefla, Reneez wished to marry his uncle's daughter while being married to Najila and alleged that they were having an affair. As per local media, Nefla stated that Najla was against the decision of her husband to remarry and a lot of arguments ensued between the couple on this topic.

Man kills himself, wife & daughter

In a separate incident, a man killed his wife and one of their children by setting a goods autorickshaw ablaze in Kerala on Thursday, 5 May, reported PTI. The man set the vehicle ablaze in which his wife and child were sitting and then committed suicide by setting himself on fire and jumping into a well in the Kondiparama region. According to a senior police official, preliminary investigations have suggested that the man identified as Mohammed, made his wife and two daughters sit in an autorickshaw before setting it on fire. As per PTI, Mohammed, his wife and his 11-year-old daughter have died in the incident, while his five-year-old daughter is currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital after suffering burn injuries.

