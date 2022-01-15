Kerala Police To Appeal Against Bishop Franco Mulakkal's Acquittal In Nun Rape Case

A day after a Sessions Court acquitted Roman Catholic bishop, Franco Mulakkal, of the charge of raping a nun in a convent in the state, Kerala police on Saturday sought legal advice to move an appeal against the verdict in the High Court.

Confirming the news, Kottayam SP, D Shilpa, in an exclusive conversation with RepublicTV said, "Yes, we have asked for a legal opinion on if there's a scope for appeal. If in the opinion, we find there's a scope for appeal, we will be sending it for the government's sanction."

After 26 months of trial, the Kerala court found Franco Mulakkal not guilty of raping a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuravilangad on 13 occasions in two years.

Nuns vow to fight against Bishop Mulakkal

According to a report by news agency PTI, a group of nuns of the Kuravilangad Convent, who was standing with the victim, were on the verge of tears and expressed that they were yet to believe that such a verdict came out from the court.

However, regardless of the court's verdict, the nuns have vowed that they would go ahead and challenge the verdict in a higher court and take forward the fight of their colleague who was allegedly raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Sister Anupama, who was at the helm of the nun's years-long fight for justice also told that they would continue staying in the convent and take forward their fight till their sister gets justice.

"We will continue our stay in the convent and take forward our fight till our sister gets justice. Police and prosecution showed justice to us but we did not get the expected justice from the judiciary," the nun told reporters. She added, "It happens everytime when people have money and power. This time also we feel that the verdict happpened after bribing. But we are thankful to all people who have supported us, not just our religion, but all religions."

Accusations against Bishop Mulakkal

A complaint was filed by a nun wherein she alleged that she was raped 13 times by Mulakkal between 2014 and 2016 when he was a bishop in the Missionaries of Jesus, Jalandhar diocese. The complaint was filed on 27 June 2018, and Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 on charges of seven IPC sections including rape.

The trial in the case began in November 2019. After three long years, it was finally completed on Monday, 10 January 2022. As per the court verdict, Bishop Franco Mulakkal was aquitted.