Kerala Police To Arrest Top Politician PC George In Thiruvananthapuram Hate Speech Case

Senior politician and former Congress MLA PC George is expected to be arrested from Kochi over an alleged hate speech that he delivered at the Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram. The action is expected after the judicial first-class magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled the bail granted to PC George when the prosecution submitted that he had violated the bail conditions, by delivering another hate speech in Kochi.

Notably, PC George was slated to appear before the Kochi city police in connection with the Kochi case where he had delivered controversial remarks during a temple festival in Vennala on May 9. On Monday, he had managed to receive an anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court in the case, following which he returned back to his home in Erattupetta after days of hiding.

However, with the cancellation of his bail, he is expected to be arrested soon. The HC had previously restrained the police from arresting the politician till May 26. As per sources, PC Geroge is currently at the Palarivattom police station.

Vennala hate speech case

PC George had come under massive fire after he made controversial remarks at a function at Thycaut Mahadeva Temple in Thrikkakara on April 29. George had allegedly claimed that Muslim restaurants mix certain content in their food to 'reduce the fertility' of other communities.

During the function, the leader sparked a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by the community. The former Kerala Congress leader alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" were sold in Muslim-run restaurants to turn people "infertile" in a bid to "seize control" of the country.

A case was registered under IPC 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). He was arrested on May 1, and granted bail shortly after.

Seventy-year-old George was the chief whip while the Congress-led UDF was in power. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he lost his bastion Poonjar constituency to the Left Democratic Front candidate after 33 years of rule.

