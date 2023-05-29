Kerala: Prime accused in partner swapping case dies at hospital

The prime accused in Kerala’s sensational partner swapping case, who allegedly consumed poison soon after his wife was found murdered a week ago, died at a government medical college hospital on Monday.

Police said Shino Mathew was admitted to a private hospital after consuming poison a week ago. He was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 4 a.m. today while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, the family of the deceased 26-year-old woman had alleged that it was Mathew who had hacked her at her father’s residence.

According to police, it was her children who first found her lying in a pool of blood at home in nearby Manarcadu on May 19.

The incident had occurred when her father and brother were away at work and the children were out playing,.

It was in January this year, the police busted a gang allegedly involved in partner swapping on the basis of the deceased woman’s complaint.

Seven people, including the husband of the woman, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.