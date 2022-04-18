Kerala: Prime Accused In RSS Worker's Murder Fled Palakkad District, Inform Sources

The accused in the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Kerala's Palakkad have fled the district, sources of Republic Media Network in Police informed. Sources told that the accused reportedly fled through the Walayar check post and entered Tamil Nadu.

Members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political offshoot Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) as well as BJP-RSS were among those involved in the two recent back-to-back murders in Palakkad district, Kerala police said on Monday.

Vijay Sakhare, ADGP (Law and Order), informed that culprits have been identified in the murder of PFI leader Subair (43) on Friday and arrests would be made soon.

On the murder of RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45), Sakhare stated all the culprits have been almost recognised and it has been found that they are absconding. Speaking to medai, he said that the police are using digital clues like CCTV footage and mobile locations, and human intelligence to nab the culprits.

Moreover, he added that among the culprits identified so far, there were party members from both BJP-RSS and PFI-SDPI.

On Sunday, Sakhare had said, "There is a conspiracy behind both murders. We will find out who is behind it. The killers were only foot soldiers."

ADGP Sakhare had also refuted allegations that the state police failed to prevent the RSS leader's murder on Saturday despite there being chances of retaliation after the murder of a PFI worker a day earlier, saying that it was "very very difficult" to prevent a planned murder and both the killings were "well planned."

SK Srinivasan, an office-bearer of RSS, was hacked to death by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near Palakkad on Saturday, barely 24 hours after Subair was hacked to death at district's Elappully while he was returning home along with his father after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.