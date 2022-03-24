Kerala: Private Bus Operators Call Indefinite Strike After Govt Refusal To Increase Fares

Private buses in the state of Kerala are set to remain off the road after the announcement from the Bus Operators' Coordination Committee to go on an indefinite strike. The decision from the committee comes following the protest of private bus operators urging the Kerala government to raise bus fares. Frustrated by the attitude of the Kerala government towards their demand, the committee of bus operators decided to go on 'indefinite strike'.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the representatives of the Kerala Bus Operators' Coordination Committee said that they did their maximum to avoid the strike, however, the failure of the government to fulfil their promises forced them to take such extreme measures.

Coordination committee leader T Gopinath while interacting with reporters on Wednesday said they are frustrated over the denial of proper fare revision in the state.

"We are sickened over the refusal of reasonable fare revision, we had declared an indefinite strike in November last year. In the discussions that followed, Transport Minister Antony Raju had promised that our demand for fare revision would be supported. But charge revision is still pending, after four and a half months. We cannot go on like this," T Gopinath said while interacting with reporters.

Govt gave excuses

Earlier, when bus operators frequently demanded ticket hikes in response to rising fuel prices, the state government offered many excuses.

The leaders of the committee said that the government assured the private bus operators that their demand would be accepted after the completion of the Sabarimala pilgrim season. However, the committee leaders said that the demand has not been met.

"We were initially assured that the need would be addressed after the Sabarimala pilgrim season ended. The next excuse was the discussions with student union representatives. Then we were told that after the chief minister returned home from his foreign trip, a definitive decision on the charge hike would be revealed. The state budget made no favourable announcements as well. At the same time, the government provided KSRTC with a financial help package worth Rs 1,000 crore," the leaders of the committee said.

Meanwhile, Minister Antony Raju urged the private bus operators not to go on a strike at this moment. "Government has agreed to their demand for fare revision. Implementation of the same is just a matter of time. Steps are being taken to implement the same at the earliest," the Minister said.

Can't pressure the govt: Kerala Minister

Kerala Minister of Road and Transport, Antony Raju, warned the private bus operators should not think that they could put the government under pressure by suspending services. He said if the private bus operators go on strike, KSRTC would run more services to meet the travel needs of the public.

The bus operators are seeking that the minimum fare be hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 12, and the fare for every additional kilometre be increased from 70 paise to Rs 1.10.