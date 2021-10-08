Kerala Promises To Ensure Mid-day Meal Supply For Children After Schools Reopen From Nov 1

Kerala Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty said on Thursday that the state government would guarantee that students who require lunch will be supplied with a mid-day meal when schools will reopen from November 1. Speaking at the Kerala Assembly, Sivankutty said, “The government is committed to ensuring no student goes hungry. The mid-day meal will be given in schools when it reopens."

To ensure that students do not stay hungry at schools when they reopen next month, the Edu Dept has decided that mid-day meals be provided. Respective school authorities to take necessary steps to carry this out as per Covid-19 protocol. #Nov1 — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) October 7, 2021

Minister Sivankutty went on to say that only two kids would be permitted to sit on a bench due to the COVID-19 protocols. He added that the Education Department's COVID-19 rules should be followed by all Kerala schools. The Kerala Minister said that soaps, as well as hand sanitiser, should be given by the school administration. A thermal scanner should be installed in every classroom to verify the temperature.

Kerala preparing a shift-wise system for schools

The minister further reveals that as the state government is preparing a shift wise system, so, Saturday will also be a working day for schools. He also said that numerous meetings were held, including those with the parents-teachers associations, various unions, and the heads of municipal bodies. He also explained that the purpose of the meetings is to make sure that the students who will be coming to schools adhere to COVID guidelines. A bio-bubble system is being developed in the schools.

Sivankutty said that all schools are being cleaned and disinfected. "All political parties had joined to clean school premises as it is after a long gap that children are joining schools," he added.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George along with Kerala Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty handed over recommendations to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday about the reopening of schools in Kerala beginning November 1.

Earlier, Sivankutty had told reporters that several meetings were conducted with the District Educational Officer (DEO) and Assistant Educational Officer (AEO) in order to keep children safe as the infection continues to spread across the state. He had added that teacher training and the circumstances for conducting classes in accordance with COVID standards were discussed. The fear of a possible third COVID wave, expected to affect youngsters, has prompted extensive planning.

The Kerala government had declared that schools for grades 1-7, as well as grades 10 and 12, will open on November 1 with fully vaccinated teachers. Under new COVID-19 standards issued on October 2, fully vaccinated students are permitted to attend regular classes at universities and training institutions starting from October 18. Only fully vaccinated teachers and other members of the staff will be allowed on the premises.

