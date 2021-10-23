Kerala Rains: District Officers To Provide Rs 25,000 To Village Officers For Relief Camps

Kerala government has authorised the District Collectors to disburse Rs 25,000 to each village official as an advance for making essential arrangements in the wake of heavy rains in the state projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the government's directive, Kerala would witness widespread rainfall from Thursday to Saturday.

"District Collectors to release an amount of Rs.25,000/- to each Village Officer as advance for making immediate arrangements for relief camps, providing refreshment to emergency workers, removing fallen trees or such other emergencies," read the order released by the state government as per ANI.

After heavy rains in Kerala, officials said two shutters at the Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam district were opened for 50 cm each at 6 am on Tuesday. Earlier, while orange alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, yellow alert was issued for districts of Kasaragod, Alappuzha, and Kollam, yellow alerts have been issued. The incessant rains in Kerala caused water levels in the state's dams to rise.

Kerala landslide death toll mounts to 27

The water level of the Idamalayar Dam has reached 165.70 metres, with a maximum water level of 171 metres and a full reservoir level of 169 metres. Due to the rising water level, the state's Department of Information and Public Relations has issued a 'blue warning' for Idamalayar Dam. Residents living near the rivers' banks and in the adjacent districts had been cautioned to exercise caution and vigilance as the water level rose. So far, 27 people have lost their lives as a result of landslides caused by severe rains in Kerala. There were 14 deaths reported in Kottayam, 10 in Idukki, and one in each of the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.

The bodies of 13 individuals, who died in a landslide in Plaupally village (Kanjirappally Taluk, Kottayam District), have been recovered. One of them is from the Idukki district of Kerala. Johnson Sebastian (35), an Ettumanoor resident, drowned at the Cheruvandoor paddy field in Ettumanoor. Four houses were completely demolished by a landslide in Kokkayar, Peerumedu village, Idukki district. Seven persons were killed in this disaster, including five youngsters and two adults. Simultaneously, authorities are searching for Ansi (52) who went missing in Idukki in the flash flood. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the relief camps must have enough facilities and food, clothing, and sleep must all be provided. The appropriate Local Self Government (LSG) organisations, in addition to the Revenue Department, have been advised to follow the instructions. The Chief Minister has also requested them to seek help from the local community.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: PTI / Twitter – Jebin Mattew)