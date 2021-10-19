Kerala Rains: Idukki, Idamalyar Dam Gates To Be Opened To Control Water Levels

In the wake of continued rains in Kerala, the state decided to open the gates of the major dams to control the water level. The officials have decided to open shutters of Idukki dam, Asia's biggest arch dam constructed across the Periyar River and Idamalayar dam situated on one of its tributaries in Ernakulam district. Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala as the number of deaths caused by flash floods and landslides reached 35.

According to the Kerala Water Resources ministry, the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam, which forms part of the larger Idukki Dam, will be raised by 50 cm on Tuesday. The opening will let out 100 cubic metres per second of water from the dam as a precautionary measure. All arrangements were made and the local public was warned on Monday regarding the dam opening. Five shutters of the dam are being opened from 11 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two shutters of the Idamalayar dam were also raised by 80 cm at 6 am on Tuesday. Pampa dam gates were also opened by 30 cm during the time. On Monday, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik had issued warnings to the residents of the Periyar river banks to evacuate houses as a precautionary measure. So far, hundreds have been moved from the flood-affected regions and helpline centres have now been opened by the state government.

Kerala rains claim 35 lives

In Kerala, where heavy rains have claimed 35 lives till Tuesday, water levels are rising in the catchment areas. Landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the hilly portions of Kerala's Kottayam and Idukki districts claimed many lives on Saturday.

A red alert was issued in respect of 10 dams in Kerala, two shutters of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta were opened and pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has been put on hold for now. Personnel from the state's three armed forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have been pushed into action for rescue and restoration efforts.

Heavy rain also occurred in numerous areas of Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, flooding the Thirparappu waterfalls. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the severe stretch of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will likely decrease on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered his sympathies for the flood-related deaths in Kerala, stating that the state and central governments are doing all possible efforts to provide relief and assistance to the affected people. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the people who lost their lives in torrential rains and landslides in Kerala. He also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the state's circumstances. In response to the Kerala floods, PM Modi stated that officials are working on the ground to assist people who have been hurt or harmed.

Image: PTI