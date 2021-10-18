Kerala Rains: One More Body Recovered In Kokkayar; Death Toll In Idukki Climbs To 24

As disastrous landslides hit the districts of Idukki and Kottayam on Saturday, in a recent development it is now being learnt that one more body has been recovered from Kokkayar, Idukki. With the completion of this search op at Kokkayar, news agency ANI confirmed that the bodies of all the missing people have now been recovered. The death count for the landslides at the two districts of Kerala now stands at 24 as of Monday at the time of publishing this article.

#KeralaRains & landslide update | One more body recovered from landslide affected area in Kokkayar of Idukki dist. Bodies of all the missing persons have been recovered from Kokkayar. 24 deaths so far in floods & landslide (Kottayam 14, Idukki 10). Search ops at Kokkayar complete — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

The Indian Navy had previously notified that a helicopter from Naval Air Station, INS Garuda was sent to drop relief materials to the affected people. The helicopter undertook aerial sorties to assess the status of the floods and landslides for authorities to plan any gland based search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, a scientist at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) claimed that the brief, intense rain spells in some regions in Kerala indicated mini cloudbursts, a factor that also led to casualties, damage and loss of properties.

Search ops at landslide hit zone of Idduki and Kottayam

On Saturday, devastating rains and landslides hit Idduki and Kottayam district situated in a hilly region of Kerala. Following the downpour, the search operations were set up by the state disaster management department of the states which ceased its completion on Monday. While providing information on the total number of people affected due to the landslides ANI notified that there were 24 deaths. The report further specified that the Kottayam district had 14 deaths while the Idukki district's death count stood at 10.

District Collector Sheeba George had previously notified that travel restrictions were currently implied in the state and the search operations were being actively conducted to recover the dead bodies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already taken stock of the situation and spoken to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. During the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and CM Vijayan, the former had asked the CM to expedite the search ops and help the ones who are affected.

കേരളത്തിലെ കനത്ത മഴയുടെയും മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലിന്റെയും പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ശ്രീ. പിണറായി വിജയനുമായി സംസാരിച്ച് സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെയും ദുരിതബാധിതരെയും സഹായിക്കാൻ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്. എല്ലാവരുടെയും സുരക്ഷയ്ക്കും ക്ഷേമത്തിനും വേണ്ടി ഞാൻ പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

Opposition leader Satheesan visits landslide zone, bashes govt. for inaction

Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who visited Kokkayar and Koottickal alleged that the state government failed to launch rescue operations in time in the affected areas. At Koottickal in Kottayam district, a family of six including three girl children aged 14, 12 and 10 were killed as their house was swept away in the landslide. Bodies of three people were recovered Saturday and the remaining were found by the rescuers today. Many hapless families in the high range hamlet were displaced and became inmates of rehabilitation camps.

