Kerala records 12,223 fresh COVID-19 cases, 338 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) The daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a marginal increase on Wednesday also with the state recording 12,223 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 64,40,371.

The southern state had reported 11,776 fresh cases on Tuesday after the daily infections had dropped below 10,000 on Monday.

Kerala, on Wednesday, also reported 338 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 63,019, a government release said.

Of the deaths, 25 were reported in the last 24 hours, 118 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 195 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 21,906 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 62,62,770.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 1,13,798, the release said.

On Tuesday, the number of active cases was 1,23,825.

As many as 77,598 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,944 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,562 and Kottayam 1,062, the release said.

Of the new cases, 88 were health workers, 33 from outside the state and 11,046 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,056.

There are currently 2,32,052 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,26,887 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,165 in hospitals, it added. PTI HMP ROH ROH

