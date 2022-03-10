Kerala records 1,426 fresh COVID-19 cases, 227 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10 (PTI) Kerala on Thursday recorded 1,426 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,17,950 in the state.

The southern state also reported 227 deaths which raised the toll to 66,689, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 2 were reported in the last 24 hours, 22 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 203 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 2,055 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,39,421 and the active cases dropped to 11,022, it said.

As many as 27,923 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 260 cases, followed by Kottayam 187 and Thiruvananthapuram 179, the release said.

Of the new cases, 14 were health workers, 6 from outside the State and 1,342 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 64.

There are currently 31,380 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 30,331 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,049 in hospitals, the release added. PTI HMP ROH ROH

