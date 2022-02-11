Kerala records 16,012 fresh COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala continued to drop below 20,000 with the state on Friday recording 16,012 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 63,81,063.

The southern state had reported 18,420 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Kerala on Friday also reported 431 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 61,626, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 27 were reported in the last 24 hours, 214 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 251 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 43,087 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries in the state reached 61,13,257.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 2,05,410, the release said.

As many as 80,089 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 2,732, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,933) and Kottayam (1,502).

Among the new cases, 130 were health workers, 57 from outside the state and 14,685 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,140, the release said.

There are currently 3,57,327 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,50,089 are in home or institutional quarantine and 7,238 in hospitals, the release said. PTI TGB SS SS

